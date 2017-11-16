See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Torrance, CA
Dr. Mark Takemura, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Mark Takemura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Takemura works at Gastroenterology Associates of the South Bay A Profess Medical Corp. in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology Associates of the South Bay A Profess Medical Corp.
    20911 Earl St Ste 280, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 214-7236

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Esophagitis

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2017
    It is impossible for me to go into a new service providers office and smile. They are going to make me fill out half a dozen pages asking me questions to which I really don't care to respond - no I've never had black-lung disease. There is nothing they can do about it. Federal law and their own societies "best practices" require it. whether it is helpful or not. And they all act like my 6th grade teacher. Not here. Here Amber smiles, laughs, makes me laugh and treats me like I'm human.
    Redondo Beach — Nov 16, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Takemura, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487721189
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Takemura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takemura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Takemura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Takemura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Takemura works at Gastroenterology Associates of the South Bay A Profess Medical Corp. in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Takemura’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Takemura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takemura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takemura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takemura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

