Overview

Dr. Mark Szewczyk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Szewczyk works at Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Sinusitis and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.