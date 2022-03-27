Dr. Mark Sytsma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sytsma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sytsma, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Sytsma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Locations
Bronson Orthopedic & Joint Specialists - Turwill Lane315 Turwill Ln, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 Directions (855) 618-2676
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Bronson South Haven Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent job!!
About Dr. Mark Sytsma, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962597278
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Sytsma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sytsma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sytsma has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sytsma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sytsma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sytsma.
