Overview

Dr. Mark Syms, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Syms works at Arizona Ear Center PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.