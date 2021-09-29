See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Mark Syms, MD

Neurotology
3 (76)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Syms, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Syms works at Arizona Ear Center PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Ear Center PC
    2627 N 3rd St Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 307-9919
  2. 2
    The Jon R. Hillegas Surgery Center
    13640 N Plaza del Rio Blvd Ste 135, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 234-4766
  3. 3
    14418 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 307-9919
  4. 4
    Honorhealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
    250 E Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 441-3845

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Earwax Buildup
Treatment frequency



Deafness Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cholesteatomas Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Alta Health Network
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Broadspire
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • EBMS
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Sturm Ruger & Co.
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (38)
    Sep 29, 2021
    My initial visit with Dr. Syms was extremely informative and his demeanor was very professional. Being diagnosed with Meniere's is truly a life-changing event and I found Dr. Syms answered my questions, explaining what lies ahead. Honestly, my preference is a "no-nonsense" doctor that understands this disease and advises the patient plainly. His staff (PHX only - haven't been to Peoria office) are great and always helpful and caring.
    Michael McBRIDE — Sep 29, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Syms, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255310462
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Ear Clinic Inc
    Residency
    • Tripler Regional Med Center Honolulu Hi
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Syms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syms has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Syms has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Syms. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syms.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

