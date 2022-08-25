Dr. Mark Swierzewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swierzewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Swierzewski, MD
Dr. Mark Swierzewski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They completed their fellowship with Eastern Virginia Medical School
Dr. Swierzewski works at
Locations
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- United Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the bottom of my heart thank you.
About Dr. Mark Swierzewski, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Dr. Swierzewski has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swierzewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Swierzewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swierzewski.
