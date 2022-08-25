Overview

Dr. Mark Swierzewski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They completed their fellowship with Eastern Virginia Medical School



Dr. Swierzewski works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.