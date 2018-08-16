Dr. Mark Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Swanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Swanson, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Tonsillitis and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1540 Alcazar St Ste 204M, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 442-4830
-
2
Keck Medical Center of USC1450 San Pablo St # 5100, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5790
-
3
LAC/USC Medical Ctr Otolryglgy1200 N State St Ste 4136, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 226-7315
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Swanson is very caring, explains everything to your knowledge and ability to understand, he is compassionate and reassuring. Gentle and knowledgeable in his approach. Dr Swanson is a diamond in his field! Kick medical center was excellent too!
About Dr. Mark Swanson, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1821349440
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
