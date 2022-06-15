See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Mark Sutton, MD

Urology
4.5 (33)
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Sutton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Sutton works at Houston Metro Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Metro Urology
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1440, Houston, TX 77030
    Prostate Cancer Treatment/Imaging Center
    4223 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peyronie's Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Peyronie's Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Jun 15, 2022
    My husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer. After our initial "FREAK" out stage, and visiting the surgeon and radiologist that the urologist wanted us to listen to.....James said NO! Research led us to look into a non-invasive procedure called High Intensity Focused Ultrasound -HiFu, and ultimately Dr. Mark Sutton. We looked no further. James said he was 'real', accessible, concise, and personable.
    Linda and James Bass — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Sutton, MD

    Urology
    31 years of experience
    English, German
    1699769935
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor College Of Med
    University of Washington School of Medicine
    Carroll College, Helena, MT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sutton works at Houston Metro Urology in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sutton’s profile.

    Dr. Sutton has seen patients for Peyronie's Disease, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

