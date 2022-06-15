Overview

Dr. Mark Sutton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sutton works at Houston Metro Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.