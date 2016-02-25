Dr. Mark Sutherland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutherland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sutherland, MD
Dr. Mark Sutherland, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412
Very profession, courteous, and has a sense of humor. Explains procedure in understanding way, listens to your concerns and appears to care about his patients.
VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Anesthesiology
Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
