Overview

Dr. Mark Sutherland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, Howard Memorial Hospital and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sutherland works at Surgical Group in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incision and Removal of Foreign Object, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.