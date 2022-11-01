Dr. Mark Suski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Suski, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Suski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Suski works at
Locations
-
1
University Bariatrics227 W Janss Rd Ste 320, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3808Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Screen Actors Guild
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suski?
Dr. Suski removed cysts from my neck on two occasions, once in his office and the other involved a procedure at the surgery center. Both times, Dr. Suski put me at ease with his congenial manner and his informative discussion of what was going to happen. I never felt any anxiety about the procedure, although I was apprehensive about what it was he was removing (cancer?). Dr. Suski recognized my concern and made sure he got the tissue results to me ASAP. After the surgeries, I healed quickly with virtually no pain or scarring. I can't recommend Dr. Suski highly enough. Having surgery is a daunting experience, but Dr. Suski is so kind and easy mannered, you feel like you're in good hands; and you are!
About Dr. Mark Suski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1093886731
Education & Certifications
- Institute of Aesthetic Surgery and Medicine
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital
- University Of California
- Georgetown University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suski works at
Dr. Suski has seen patients for Bedsores, Skin Grafts and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
175 patients have reviewed Dr. Suski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.