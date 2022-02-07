Dr. Mark Surrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Surrey, MD
Dr. Mark Surrey, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Southern California Reproductive Center450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 500, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 277-2393
Ventura Office2755 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-9112
Southern California Reproductive Center1722 State St Ste 203, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 455-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Just had my transfer for baby #2. The entire process was smooth and easy. Love Dr. Surrey and recommend him to all my friends.
About Dr. Mark Surrey, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of London
- UCLA Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of Pittsburgh
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
