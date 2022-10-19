Dr. Mark Suprock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suprock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Suprock, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Suprock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Orthocarolina PA10315 Hamptons Park Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Orthocarolina Huntersville10030 Gilead Rd # 160, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 323-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was greatly impressed with my experience at Dr. Suprock's office. He was very patient, kind and knowledge. I am confident that my health concerns are his concerns. I could not have chosen a better doctor to address what has been an ongoing problem for quite a while. I highly recommend Dr. Suprock.
About Dr. Mark Suprock, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1205858339
Education & Certifications
- Hamot Medical Center
- Hahnemann University
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suprock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suprock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suprock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suprock has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suprock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
206 patients have reviewed Dr. Suprock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suprock.
