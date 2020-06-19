Dr. Mark Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Sun, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They completed their residency with Umass Memorial Med Center
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd.3433 Broadway St NE Ste 115, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Directions (651) 312-1500
- 2 1055 Westgate Dr Ste 190, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Directions (651) 312-1717
Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 270, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (651) 312-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sun is very positive and encouraging in his approach. You leave the office knowing he has your best interest in mind.
About Dr. Mark Sun, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
