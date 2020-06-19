See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Mark Sun, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Sun, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They completed their residency with Umass Memorial Med Center

Dr. Sun works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd. in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN and Coon Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd.
    3433 Broadway St NE Ste 115, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 312-1500
  2. 2
    1055 Westgate Dr Ste 190, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 312-1717
  3. 3
    Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd
    11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 270, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 312-1717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 19, 2020
    Dr Sun is very positive and encouraging in his approach. You leave the office knowing he has your best interest in mind.
    — Jun 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Sun, MD
    About Dr. Mark Sun, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487617593
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umass Memorial Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Umass Memorial Med Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
