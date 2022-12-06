Overview

Dr. Mark Sultan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Sultan works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Abdominoplasty and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

