Overview

Dr. Mark Sukenik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sukenik works at Northside Hospital in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.