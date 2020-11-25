Dr. Studeny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Studeny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Studeny, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Studeny works at
Locations
-
1
University Physicians & Surgeons Inc1249 15th St Ste 4000, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Studeny?
Excellent. Dr. Studeny actually listened to me, my concerns, my symptoms, and how I had so many side effects from different medications. He treated my heart condition, and medications, and my condition improved dramatically. Thank you Dr. Studney.
About Dr. Mark Studeny, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1326008517
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Studeny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Studeny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Studeny works at
Dr. Studeny has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Studeny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Studeny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Studeny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Studeny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Studeny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.