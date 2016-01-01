Dr. Mark Strong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Strong, MD
Dr. Mark Strong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tallahatchie General Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.
The Strong Heart Clinic DBA2209 Jefferson Davis Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 281-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahatchie General Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Mark Strong, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1902992118
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Duke University Med Ctr
- Duke Univ Med Ctr
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- University of Mississippi
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Strong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strong has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Strong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.