Dr. Mark Strasser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Strasser works at Prescott ENT & Allergy in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.