Dr. Mark Stovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Stovsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Euclid Hospital.
Dr. Stovsky works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Mob7060 Wayside Dr, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 357-2770Tuesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pm
-
3
University Hospital URO1611 S Green Rd Ste 106, Cleveland, OH 44121 Directions (216) 844-3009
-
4
University Hospital Urology Institute11100 Euclid Ave Ofc 4570, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-5661
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Stovsky, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1790703825
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp of Cleveland
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stovsky works at
Dr. Stovsky has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stovsky.
