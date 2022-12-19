See All Pediatric Surgeons in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Mark Stovroff, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.5 (112)
40 years of experience
Dr. Mark Stovroff, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Stovroff works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Atlanta, GA, Marietta, GA, Conyers, GA, Jonesboro, GA, Newnan, GA and Lawrenceville, GA.

  1. 1
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
  2. 2
    Children's Surgical Associates
    Children's Surgical Associates
    755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 460, Atlanta, GA 30328
  3. 3
    Childrens Surgical Associates
    Childrens Surgical Associates
    780 Canton Rd NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060
  4. 4
    Childrens Surgical Associates
    Childrens Surgical Associates
    1501 Milstead Rd NE Ste 160, Conyers, GA 30012
  5. 5
    Childrens Surgical Associates
    Childrens Surgical Associates
    7813 Spivey Station Blvd Ste 100, Jonesboro, GA 30236
  6. 6
    Childrens Surgical Associates
    Childrens Surgical Associates
    3231 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265
  7. 7
    ColoRectal Centers of Atlanta
    ColoRectal Centers of Atlanta
    743 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Ventral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Disorders

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 19, 2022
    My son had a complicated Pectus Excavatum case and was and older patient (21), but Dr. Stovroff didn't hesitate to solve it! His bedside manner with all ages, and parents, is fantastic too. Amazing office staff also. Wish we had found him 10 years sooner but our pediatrician told us it was nothing to worry about for years. It was..... I would not hesitate at all to take my child to Dr. Stovroff for any issue, big or small!
    Lynne B — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Stovroff, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750380689
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Hospital
    • The Children's Hospital Of Buffalo
    • University of Michigan Hospital Health Center
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stovroff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stovroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Stovroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stovroff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stovroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stovroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

