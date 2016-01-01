Overview

Dr. Mark Stoopler, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Stoopler works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.