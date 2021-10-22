Overview

Dr. Mark Stolar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stolar works at Champaign Dental Group in McHenry, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Hypothyroidism and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.