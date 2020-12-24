Dr. Stilphen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Stilphen, MD
Dr. Mark Stilphen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Medical Clinic at Peach - North1250 Peach St Ste B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I received 4 phone calls prior to my appointment with Dr Stilphen; two from Dr Stilphen and two from the staff. I was very pleased with the treatment I received in his care; namely the time he spent and the genuine concern. The staff was friendly and showed concern for me also. I am grateful!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063630630
- San Fernanda Vly Med Prgm-Ucla
- UCLA San Fernando Valley Medical Program
- New England Deaconess Hospital and Medical Center
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stilphen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stilphen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stilphen has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stilphen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stilphen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stilphen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stilphen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stilphen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.