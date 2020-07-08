Dr. Mark Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Stewart, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Stewart, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.
Locations
University Neuroscience - Augusta Back840 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 722-6957
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr.Stewart and Dr.Baker and their NP’s. All of them.I have been seeing him since 2011 .He and Dr.Baker , and I absolutely could not have gotten better care anywhere else.They are very patient and kind.They feel like family to me.I hope and pray they will always be my Doctors ??
About Dr. Mark Stewart, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1225114051
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Anesthesiology
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
