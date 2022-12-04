See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Stevens works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 04, 2022
Not only is he the reference standard expert in his field, but he cares about his patients follow up far beyond the initial process. Explains process very well. Skilled and respected.
Melissa Gelb — Dec 04, 2022
About Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS

  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1407878606
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stevens works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Stevens’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

