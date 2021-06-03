See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Robbinsdale, MN
Dr. Mark Stesin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Stesin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Maple Grove Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus, North Memorial Health and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Stesin works at Mark P Stesin MD PA in Robbinsdale, MN with other offices in Plymouth, MN and Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Dyslipidemia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark P Stesin MD PA
    3366 Oakdale Ave N Ste 408, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 582-1800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mark P Stesin MD PA
    2855 Campus Dr Ste 610, Plymouth, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 582-1800
  3. 3
    Minneapolis Heart Institute Bldg
    920 E 28th St Ste 440, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 582-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Maple Grove Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus
  • North Memorial Health
  • Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Dyslipidemia
Thyroid Goiter
Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 03, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Stesin for several years and he is one of the most caring, knowledgeable and current Physician's I have worked with. He explains things in terms that normal people can understand and has an approach that gives a patient a good feeling when working with him.
    Dan — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Stesin, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750430823
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Stesin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stesin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stesin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stesin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stesin has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Dyslipidemia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stesin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Stesin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stesin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stesin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stesin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

