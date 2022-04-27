Dr. Mark Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Stern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Stern works at
Locations
-
1
Southern California Institute of Neurological Surgery705 E Ohio Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 489-9490
-
2
Southern California Institute of Neurological Surgery9834 Genesee Ave Ste 416, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (760) 489-9490
-
3
Southern California Institute of Neurological Surgery326 S Melrose Dr Fl 2, Vista, CA 92081 Directions (760) 489-9490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stern was awesome, surgery went as planned could not be happier. Staff was great too.
About Dr. Mark Stern, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1649282765
Education & Certifications
- National Institute of Health
- Usc University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital|Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern speaks French and Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
