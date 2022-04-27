See All Neurosurgeons in Escondido, CA
Dr. Mark Stern, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (85)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Stern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Stern works at Southern California Institute of Neurological Surgery in Escondido, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Institute of Neurological Surgery
    705 E Ohio Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 489-9490
  2. 2
    Southern California Institute of Neurological Surgery
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 416, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 489-9490
  3. 3
    Southern California Institute of Neurological Surgery
    326 S Melrose Dr Fl 2, Vista, CA 92081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 489-9490

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Broken Neck
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Broken Neck

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 85 ratings
Patient Ratings (85)
5 Star
(71)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Apr 27, 2022
Dr Stern was awesome, surgery went as planned could not be happier. Staff was great too.
— Apr 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Stern, MD
About Dr. Mark Stern, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 45 years of experience
  • English, French and Spanish
  • 1649282765
Education & Certifications

  • National Institute of Health
  • Usc University Hospital
  • Georgetown University Hospital|Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

85 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

