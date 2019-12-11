Dr. Mark Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Stern, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Heart Hospital and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Stern works at
Locations
-
1
Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
2
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Banner Heart Hospital
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stern?
Dr. Mark Stern not only saved my life but gave me a life to live I am in severe pts patient and was not going to be able to live one day further without their help dr. Stern dr. Stein and banner Baywood they are true heroes and now I am a survivor thanks to them
About Dr. Mark Stern, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1437127495
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Center Health Scis
- Harbor Genl Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern works at
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.