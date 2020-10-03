Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Stern, MD
Dr. Mark Stern, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Litchfield, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, Hshs Holy Family Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Pana Community Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Hshs St. Francis Hospital1215 Franciscan Dr, Litchfield, IL 62056 Directions (217) 525-5640
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Hillsboro Area Hospital
- Hshs Holy Family Hospital
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Pana Community Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Theresa Dalton.....as always,,,Dr Stern was great to me.....always explains things well & listens to my concerns.....good man.....good doctor!!
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
