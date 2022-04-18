Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Stephens, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Stephens, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Stephens works at
Locations
-
1
Manahawkin Podiatry LLC102 E Bay Ave Ste H, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-2950
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephens?
Over several years I've required Dr. Stephens services . He is truly one of the most sincere and caring individuals and he is extremely qualified. I've had a variety od problems and he's immediately properly diagnosed and provided solutions.
About Dr. Mark Stephens, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1881811412
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.