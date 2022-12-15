Dr. Mark Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Stephens, MD
Dr. Mark Stephens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Key-Whitman Eye Center Rockwall2380 S Goliad St Ste 100, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-2020Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 1:00pm
Key-Whitman Eye Center Richardson2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 771-2020
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I was very nervous leading up to my procedure for cataract removal. Once I arrived the staff was wonderful, very courteous, organized and professional. The overall experience was wonderful and it was a pleasure to receive my treatment. Thank you and i love my new vision .
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stephens speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.