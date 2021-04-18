Overview

Dr. Mark Stephen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Stephen works at Macomb Physicians Group in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.