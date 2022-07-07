Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Steiner, MD
Dr. Mark Steiner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Orlando Heart Center1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 650-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Institute for Research Medicine & Surgery7236 Stonerock Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Health Medical Group Inc100 N Dean Rd Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 380-6020
Orlando Health Inc Osceola County1001 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Did heart cath with Dr. Steiner. Had two stents placed. Dr. Steiner was very informative and calm and answered all of my questions. No doubt he helped prolong my life!
About Dr. Mark Steiner, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023012093
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
