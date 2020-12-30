Dr. Mark Steehler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steehler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Steehler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Steehler, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Steehler works at
Locations
Florida Otolaryngology Group PA1781 Park Center Dr Ste 210, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 351-0675Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Florida Otolaryngology Group7251 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 677-0099
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had several appointments and a surgery with Dr. Steehler and had great results! I've experienced no symptoms whatsoever since surgery! Additionally, Dr. Steehler was conscientious about my medical background and communicated clearly and empathetically. His office is also run very well and medical records were well-handled-- better than any other place I'd ever gone to. I'm very grateful for both his results and the efforts he and his office put into communicating with me and my family. I couldn't recommend him or his office more highly.
About Dr. Mark Steehler, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1538453667
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steehler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steehler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steehler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steehler has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steehler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Steehler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steehler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steehler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steehler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.