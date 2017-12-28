See All Pediatricians in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Mark Stavitsky, MD

Pediatrics
4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Stavitsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. 

Dr. Stavitsky works at Children's Medical Association in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL and Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Childrens Medical Association
    5697 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 580-4800
    Tamarac Office
    7489 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 722-0300
    Heron Bay Office
    5810 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 110, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 722-0300
    Plantation Office
    8430 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 473-1101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Cough
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Cough

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Infections Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Dec 28, 2017
    We LOVE Dr. Stavitsky!! He takes a mother's worry away every time with his calm and reassuring demeanor. My boys LOVE him as well. He takes a personal interest in them and remembers key details about the things they like, even if he's only seen them once a year for their well checks. He is truly a Dr. that cares about his patients
    About Dr. Mark Stavitsky, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902999709
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Stavitsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stavitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stavitsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stavitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stavitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stavitsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stavitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stavitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

