Dr. Mark Stavitsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Stavitsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Stavitsky works at
Childrens Medical Association, 5697 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076, (954) 580-4800
Tamarac Office, 7489 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321, (954) 722-0300
Heron Bay Office, 5810 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 110, Coral Springs, FL 33076, (954) 722-0300
Plantation Office, 8430 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324, (954) 473-1101
Broward Health Coral Springs
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Patient review: "We LOVE Dr. Stavitsky!! He takes a mother's worry away every time with his calm and reassuring demeanor. My boys LOVE him as well. He takes a personal interest in them and remembers key details about the things they like, even if he's only seen them once a year for their well checks. He is truly a Dr. that cares about his patients"
- Pediatrics
Languages: English, Spanish
NPI: 1902999709
- Pediatrics
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Speaks Spanish.
12 patient reviews with overall rating of 4.2.
