Dr. Mark Stankewicz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 269-4545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Lawrenceburg2121 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Directions (800) 345-5016
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
We would highly recommend Dr. Mark Stankewicz for your Cardiology needs. He is very informative, explains everything in detail so you know what to expect, has time to answer your questions, , and is a very dedicated, caring Cardiologist. We were so blessed to have him with my TAVR Surgery at Saint Thomas West, with a very successful outcome.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Stankewicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stankewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stankewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stankewicz has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stankewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stankewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stankewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stankewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stankewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.