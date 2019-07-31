Overview

Dr. Mark Stankewicz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.



Dr. Stankewicz works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN with other offices in Lawrenceburg, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.