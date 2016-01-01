Dr. Mark Stacy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stacy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Stacy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Stacy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Locations
Duke University Hospital932 Morreene Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 668-2879
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Stacy, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stacy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacy accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stacy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stacy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stacy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stacy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stacy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.