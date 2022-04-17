Dr. Mark Sprague, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sprague, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Sprague, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center, Fairview Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Orthopedic Care Center175 Carew St Ste 160, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 748-7350
Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates Inc.71 Hospital Ave, North Adams, MA 01247 Directions (413) 664-5699Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Thoughtful, caring and the best bedside manner! Had left shoulder repair… easy to speak to, always available and courteous. Healing well, absolutely would highly recommend
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hosp/Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Cornell University
Dr. Sprague has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprague accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprague has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Broken Arm and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprague on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprague.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.