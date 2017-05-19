Overview

Dr. Mark Spitzer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Spitzer works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Merced in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

