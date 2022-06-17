Overview

Dr. Mark Spicer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Menifee Global Medical Center.



Dr. Spicer works at Advanced Neurosurgery Associates, Murrieta, CA in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Menifee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.