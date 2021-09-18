Overview

Dr. Mark Spector, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Spector works at Mark J Spector DPM in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.