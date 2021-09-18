Dr. Mark Spector, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Spector, DPM
Dr. Mark Spector, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Mark J Spector DPM3112 N Jupiter Rd Ste 213A, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 530-4655
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He took care of my son, who suffered from ingrown toenails for sometime. He was professional and educated my son on how to care for his feet. It was a pleasant experience, considering the painful circumstances. My son final has relief and it has not been a problem since. I have tremendous respect for Dr. Spector.
- Podiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English, German
- 1982639886
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Spector has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spector accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spector works at
Dr. Spector speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.