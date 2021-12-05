Overview

Dr. Mark Spears, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spears works at Optum - Family Medicine in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.