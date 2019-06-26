See All Neurosurgeons in Orange Park, FL
Neurosurgery
Overview

Dr. Mark Spatola, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center

Dr. Spatola works at Northeast Florida Neurosurgery, P.A. in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orange Park Neurosurgery P.L.
    2021 Kingsley Ave Ste 101, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 276-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 26, 2019
    I wholeheartedly believe Dr Spatola gave me back my life. I was told for years I had lupus and fibromyalgia and that pain management (opioids) was my only option. I actually did not have either of them. I had bone spurs impinging my spinal cord. I had cervical fusion surgery 5 years ago and I am thankful everyday that I did. I was very confident choosing him as my surgeon.
    Michele in Orange park , FL — Jun 26, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Spatola, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1437152519
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    • Neurosurgery
