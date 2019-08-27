Dr. Mark Sowell, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sowell, DDS
Dr. Mark Sowell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Dental School at San Antonio.
Aesthetic Dentistry Centre1200 Village Creek Dr Ste 102, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 325-7218
yesterday my dentist worked on two teeth it took hours to do a extraction bone graft and a crown extension but it seemed like minutes he was busy the whole time and I was completely comfortable and it was a very good experience I've been going to this dentist since 1989 and I can tell you he's the best Andis I've ever been to so I highly recommend him.
- Fellow of the International Academy of Dental Facial Esthetics|Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists
- Baylor Dental School|Irwin Hospital|University of Texas / Dental Branch|University of Texas, San Antonio Dental School
- University of Texas Dental School at San Antonio
