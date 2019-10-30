Dr. Soverinsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Soverinsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Soverinsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 252, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-0992
- 2 31313 Northwestern Hwy Ste 103, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-0992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soverinsky?
Smart, dependable, understanding, willing to work with you and help you.
About Dr. Mark Soverinsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134341266
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soverinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Soverinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soverinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soverinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soverinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.