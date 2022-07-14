See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Souweidane, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
5 (89)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Souweidane, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Souweidane works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocephalus
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain Cancer
Hydrocephalus
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain Cancer

Hydrocephalus
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain Cancer
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma
Arachnoid Cyst
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Basilar Skull Invagination
Benign Astrocytoma
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brain Tumor
Brainstem Glioma
Cancer
Cerebellar Astrocytoma
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Astrocytoma
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
Colloid Cyst
Colloid Cyst of Third Ventricle
Cranial Trauma
Craniofacial Disorders
Craniopharyngioma
Craniosynostosis - Dandy-Walker - Hydrocephalus
Craniosynostosis - Intracranial Calcifications
Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage
Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri
Hemifacial Microsomia
Intracranial Aneurysms - Multiple Congenital Anomaly
Intracranial Hematoma
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma
Malignant Astrocytoma
Malignant Glioma
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Moyamoya Disease
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurofibromatosis
Neurosurgical Procedures
Obstructive Hydrocephalus
Oligodendroglioma
Pediatric Brain Tumor
Pediatric Epilepsy
Pediatric Tethered Cord Syndrome
Pineal Region Tumors
Pituitary Tumor
Plagiocephaly
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Cancer
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Syringomyelia
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thrombosis
Torticollis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Disease
Vein of Galen Aneurysm
Vertebral Column Tumors
Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 14, 2022
    Top notch surgeon … top notch team … every encounter is positive and every appointment on time. Not a fault can I find nor complaint can I make. So rare these days and SO appreciated! Thanks Team Souweidane!!
    One Grateful Patient Willing to Travel for the BES — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Souweidane, MD

    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, French, German and Spanish
    • 1376527929
    Education & Certifications

    • The Hospital For Sick Children, Toronto
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Hospitals
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Souweidane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souweidane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Souweidane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Souweidane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Souweidane works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Souweidane’s profile.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Souweidane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souweidane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souweidane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souweidane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

