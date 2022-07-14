Dr. Mark Souweidane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souweidane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Souweidane, MD
Dr. Mark Souweidane, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Top notch surgeon … top notch team … every encounter is positive and every appointment on time. Not a fault can I find nor complaint can I make. So rare these days and SO appreciated! Thanks Team Souweidane!!
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1376527929
- The Hospital For Sick Children, Toronto
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Hospitals
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Souweidane speaks French, German and Spanish.
