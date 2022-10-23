Overview

Dr. Mark Sonnenschine, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.



Dr. Sonnenschine works at Progressive Hematology and Oncology PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.