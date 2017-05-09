See All Nephrologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mark Song, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Song, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yonsei University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Song works at Specialty Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stones, Dehydration and Nephritis and Nephropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr.Mark Song MD PhD
    3663 W 6th St Ste 307, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 736-1884
  2. 2
    Specialty Medical Center
    1401 S Brookhurst Rd Ste 100, Fullerton, CA 92833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 626-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Point of Care A1C Testing Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 09, 2017
    The doctor and staffs are kind and professional. They work very efficiently in pleasant environment. Thumbs up!!
    James in Los Angeles, CA — May 09, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Song, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1326068560
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • Mc Of Central Mass
    • Yonsei University, College Of Medicine
    • Yonsei Univ. Seoul, Korea
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Song has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Song has seen patients for Kidney Stones, Dehydration and Nephritis and Nephropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

