Dr. Mark Song, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Song, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yonsei University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Song works at
Locations
Dr.Mark Song MD PhD3663 W 6th St Ste 307, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 736-1884
Specialty Medical Center1401 S Brookhurst Rd Ste 100, Fullerton, CA 92833 Directions (714) 626-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and staffs are kind and professional. They work very efficiently in pleasant environment. Thumbs up!!
About Dr. Mark Song, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Mc Of Central Mass
- Yonsei University, College Of Medicine
- Yonsei Univ. Seoul, Korea
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song has seen patients for Kidney Stones, Dehydration and Nephritis and Nephropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Song speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
