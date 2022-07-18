Dr. Mark Soloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Soloway, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division Of Urologic Oncology20801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 203, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 489-9091
Dr. Soloways office staff was amazing. Very helpful and caring. Dr Soloway and his nurse has an very friendly and professional bedside manner. Every procedure was explained step by step.
- Urologic Oncology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982633558
- University Hospital Of Cleveland|University Hospital Of Cleveland Ohio
- Case Western Reserve School of Medicine
- Urology
- Memorial Regional Hospital
