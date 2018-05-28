Dr. Soll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Soll, MD
Dr. Mark Soll, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Medical Clinic at Ella1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Clinic at Posada265 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 940-1952
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
I would definitely recommend Dr. Soll to anyone and everyone that needs a doctor from his specialty. He has helped my husband tremendously.
About Dr. Mark Soll, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UC San Diego
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
