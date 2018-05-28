Overview

Dr. Mark Soll, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Soll works at Medical Clinic at Ella in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.